Ivanka Trump fashion brand dropped by US retailer after sales drop - 'not boycott'

Fashion retailer Nordstrom has dropped a clothing line by Ivanka Trump.

It's after campaigners called for a boycott on stores doing business with the president's family. But the company blames the move on poor sales.

The US firm says it makes "buying decisions based on performance" and that cutting brands "is part of the regular rhythm of our business".

"Like with everything we buy, we make decisions season by season. In this case, we've decided not to buy it."

Ivanka Trump, who works as an adviser to her dad, licenses her name to branded products including shoes, handbags and clothing.

She also designs and sells jewellery.

The #GrabYourWallet campaign urged customers to boycott firms which have supported the Trumps.

It was started by two women angry about the president's comments about women which came out in October.

Co-founder Shannon Coulter reacted on Twitter, saying: "Big news everyone. You did this. I am in awe #GrabYourWallet.

"Those who voted against Donald control $7 trillion in spending.

"Never forget it. Never forget our power. Together, we can change a lot."

The campaign's website lists companies it supports boycotting and reasons they're linked to the US president.

On the department store's website on Friday, the only Ivanka Trump items available were four styles of shoe, all reduced.

Ivanka Trump first launched her footwear range in 2011.

That line was cancelled by Canadian retailer, Shoes.com, in November and her designs have now been dropped by interior decor store Bellacor as well.

