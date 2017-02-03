What to expect from Lady Gaga's Super Bowl half-time show

Lady Gaga says her Super Bowl half-time show this weekend will make statements about "inclusion" and the "spirit of equality".

She says the performance on Sunday will uphold philosophies of "love and kindness".

The singer was asked if she'd be making a stand against US President Donald Trump at the event in Houston, Texas.

"The only statements I'll be making are the ones that I have been consistently making during my career," she said.

"I believe in a passion for inclusion, I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness."

Lady Gaga was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump's rival Hillary Clinton during the US election.

After his victory, she was pictured standing outside Trump Tower in New York with a sign saying, "Love trumps hate".

In January the NFL denied that it would gag the singer from making political statements during her show.

"This performance is for everyone," she said. "I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that's watching will never forget.

"I think that music is one of the most powerful things the world has to offer, no matter what race, religion, nationality, sexual orientation, gender that you are, it has the power to unite us."

More than 100 million people are expected to tune in to watch the championship game of the National Football League, with its now legendry half-time performances.

It's become a platform for stars to make political points.

Last year Beyonce's show seemed to be inspired by the radical political group the Black Panthers.

It was at a time of mass protests across America over police killings of young black men.

Coldplay also used their set last year to pay tribute to marriage equality.

"I don't know if I will succeed in unifying America," said Lady Gaga. "You'll have to ask America when it's over."

She wouldn't give away what songs she'd be singing or anything about her costumes for the 13-minute show, but promised a "tremendously athletic" performance.

There are also rumours Beyonce could join her on stage. Houston is the singer's home town and Lady Gaga put a bee emoji on Instagram.

