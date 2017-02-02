Anti-Brexit MP channels famous Trainspotting monologue in parliament

An SNP politician has used the famous rant from Trainspotting during a speech on Brexit in parliament.

Hannah Bardell based her words on Ewan McGregor's iconic "choose life" monologue from the 1996 original film.

She used it to list all the ways she opposes the UK leaving the European Union.

Her speech was one of many by MPs during the debate on whether to begin the Brexit process.

"If you'll indulge me, I pay tribute to Irvine Welsh, Danny Boyle and Ewan McGregor because I saw Trainspotting 2 recently and it inspired me," she began.

Here's what she said, in full:

"Choose Brexit. Choose making up numbers from thin air about the NHS and plastering them on the side of buses. Choose racist and xenophobic sentiments seeping out from some corners of the Leave campaign.

"Choose hate crime rising by over 40% and LGBT hate crime by 150% in England and Wales following the Brexit vote. Choose taking the people of our nations to the polls on one of the most important issues of a generation with nothing written down and no plan.

"Choose ignoring the people of Scotland and my constituents in Livingston, despite the fact we voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU. Choose leaving the single market, risking 80,000 Scottish jobs over a decade and costing the people of Scotland an average of £2,000 a year in wages.

"Choose lowering Scotland's GDP by more than 10 billion pounds and Scotland's exports by more than £5bn. Choose vital EU workers' status being under threat with widespread uncertainty to families, business and the economy.

"Choose risking our international standing in the academic research and innovation communities as we lose access to funding, expertise and people from the EU.

"Choose working away from the European medicines association without any detail or thought of the impact.

Choose returning to the Thatcher era of poverty and austerity. Choose the UK turning its back on Europe

"Choose the great British power grab taking back control of straight bananas. Choose returning to the Thatcher era of poverty and austerity. Choose the UK turning its back on Europe.

"These, Mr Speaker, are not the choices that the Scottish people made."

When the UK voted on leaving the European Union in June 2016, 62% of people in Scotland voted to remain in the EU.

"Scotland chose differently, Scotland chose to look outward, to face the world, to embrace the EU and all of the protections and advantages it brings," she continued.

"Scotland chooses life in the European union, not a hard Tory Brexit. This Tory government must respect that."

She ended her speech by suggesting leaving the EU could spark Scotland voting to leave the United Kingdom in an future referendum.

"If they do not respect the democratic will of the Scottish people to remain in the EU it will be the beginning of the end of this dis-United Kingdom," she said.

