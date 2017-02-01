Entrepreneurs Nick Jenkins and Sarah Willingham are leaving Dragons' Den

Nick Jenkins and Sarah Willingham are leaving Dragons' Den.

The entrepreneurs will step down at the end of the current series on BBC Two, with their last episode on 26 February.

Nick Jenkins, who founded greeting card website Moonpig.com, and Sarah Willingham, who made her money investing in restaurant chain The Bombay Bicycle Club, joined the show in 2015 with Touker Suleyman.

Touker, Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones are understood to be staying.

Sarah Willingham, 43, said: "Being part of Dragons' Den has been one of the best experiences of my life.

"At the end of last year my husband Michael and I decided to finally put into action our long-held dream to spend a year travelling the world with our young children.

"Sadly this means that I've had to step down from my role as a Dragon.

"It's been a great privilege to be part of such a fantastic show and I wish everyone on it continued success."

Nick Jenkins, 49, said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed making Dragons' Den but I want to focus more on my portfolio of educational technology businesses and that would make it difficult to take on any more investments from the Den."

Patrick Holland, channel editor at BBC Two, said: "Nick and Sarah have both been terrific Dragons, using their nous and insight to make some great investments and produce some compelling entertainment in the process.

"As they step down from the show I want to thank them and wish them all the very best for the future."

Sarah Willingham's husband paid tribute to his wife in an Instagram post.

During her time on the show, Sarah Willingham invested in a craft gin subscription business, a coconut product firm (with Nick Jenkins), a beauty product subscription service (with Nick Jenkins), a coffee-based body scrub, science-themed children's birthday parties and workshops (with Nick Jenkins) and a skin foundation for vitiligo sufferers.

Nick Jenkins put money into a home appliances retailer (with Deborah Meaden), a magnetic dog and equine lead connector, an online double-dating app, freshly cooked baked beans, "slap-on" wrist watches and a gourmet pork scratching snack company.

