Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis will host the Brits next month

Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis will host next month's Brit Awards after Michael Buble pulled out.

The singer's focussing on cancer treatment for his three-year-old son Noah.

The show's new presenters say they're delighted but that their thoughts are with Michael.

"Michael is an effortless show man, so those patent shoes will not be easy to fill, but it's an honour to be asked to step in with Emma," says Dermot.

He calls the awards "a holy grail for a broadcaster".

Emma says getting to present the ceremony alongside Dermot, one of her "absolute favourites" was "just bonkers".

"I'm a huge fan of Michael's and I would have relished watching him present the Brits," she says. "I hope we do him proud."

Brits chairman Jason Iley says: "They are currently the most in demand presenters in the UK, with a huge passion for music, and to get the both of them is very exciting for us.

"Our thoughts go out to Michael and his family. We would love to see him on our stage in the future."

For the past couple of years the awards have been presented by Ant and Dec and James Corden.

Previous hosts include Kylie Minogue and RuPaul.

The Brit Awards will be held at London's O2 Arena on 22 February.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat