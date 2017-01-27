The Vampire Diaries actress confirms she'll appear in the series finale

She quit the show to make movies, but Nina Dobrev has announced she's returning to The Vampire Diaries.

The 28-year-old who's famous for playing Elena Gilbert posted a photo of the script for the series finale on Instagram.

She said: "I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever."

Nina took a break after six seasons on the supernatural drama to star in films including XXX: Return of Zander Cage.

Nina's character, Elena Gilbert, was last seen falling into a deep sleep that would only be lifted if her best friend, Bonnie, died.

Emotional stuff.

But the show's creators say they're bringing the long-running series to an end after eight years in the right way.

"I'm thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended — with Nina back to help us say goodbye," executive producer Julie Plec told Variety.

Co-creator, Kevin Williamson, added: "I'm so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic."

Bit of a hint there.

We don't know any more details about the episode, but we do know it's called: "I Was Feeling Epic".

