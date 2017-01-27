Tom Hardy is back on CBeebies and mums are very happy

Snuggle down, get comfy and let Tom Hardy's soothing voice lull you to sleep.

The 39-year-old Taboo star is going to read another bedtime story for CBeebies.

His first stint on new year's eve was such a hit, especially with parents, that he's been asked back to read The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin.

The actor will appear on the children's channel with his dog, Woody, on Valentine's Day.

If you missed Tom's first stint on the CBeebies sofa (where were you?) he looked totally relaxed reading You Must Bring a Hat by Simon Philip.

And the only sign of the usual gritty, hard man he plays was the gravelly voice.

But he did don a hat.

We don't know about the kids but parents are delighted at the news.

Looks like Tom's earned himself some new fans.

