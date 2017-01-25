Triple success for Ant & Dec at the National Television Awards

Ant and Dec have won the prize for best TV presenter for the 16th year at the National Television Awards.

Accepting the award, Dec said: "We are thrilled. If anything we get grateful more and more each year."

The pair also picked up the award for the best entertainment programme for Saturday Night Takeaway, beating The Graham Norton Show and Celebrity Juice.

Ant said: "It really is our baby and, it's a bit of a shock first award up, but what a thrill."

There was even more success for them with I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here named best challenge show.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner won the serial drama performance award.

The actress, who plays Stacey Slater, said: "Oh my goodness. I was so sure I was staying in my seat.

"Thank you so much to everybody who voted, who supported me over the last 12 years. I can't tell you how much it means."

The Great British Bake Off's Mary Berry won the award for best judge, beating Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Nicole Scherzinger.

On stage she said: "I'm thrilled, I love judging, it has always been a great honour.

"I think I know how to bake and I love telling people that, next time, do a little bit better."

This Morning's Holly and Phil collected the award for the best live magazine show.

Last year Holly and Phil appeared on This Morning the day after the awards still in their clothes from the night before.

As they picked up their prize this year, Phil said: "We shamed ourselves last year and so we're not going to do that this year."

He then joked: "We're going to get tattoos!"

Channel 4's hit show, Gogglebox, can also celebrate a win as they took home the gong in the factual entertainment category.

Full list of winners

Entertainment Programme: Ant & Dec's Saturday night Takeaway

Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire

Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox

Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Comedy: Mrs Brown's Boys

TV Judge: Mary Berry

Daytime: The Chase

Period Drama: Call The Midwife

Live Magazine: This Morning

Newcomer: Faye Brooks (Coronation Street)

TV Presenter: Ant & Dec

Special Recognition: Graham Norton

Drama: Casualty

Challenge Show: I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Serial Drama: Emmerdale

Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing

