Piers Morgan hopes Ant & Dec will lose at the National Television Awards

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan says he hopes Ant & Dec lose at this year's National Television Awards.

The ITV duo have won the most popular entertainment presenter award every year since 2001.

Many people believe Mel & Sue could take the award over the Geordie lads this year.

The National Television Awards (NTAs) will be held tonight at London's O2 and will be hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Scarlett Moffatt.

One day they're going to lose. So I go down every year just to make sure I'm there when it finally happens Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan will be attending the ceremony and told viewers why he goes to the awards show every year during Wednesday's episode.

"The thing about the NTAs is we all go down there and we basically pay tribute to Ant & Dec," he said on Good Morning Britain.

"But one day, one day they're going to lose. So I go down every year just to make sure I'm there when it finally happens.

"Does that make me a bad person?"

His co-host Susanna Reid responded, saying: "There's lots of things that make people think you're a bad person, Piers Morgan."

Ant & Dec are up against Mel & Sue, plus James Corden, Gary Lineker and Rylan Clark-Neal at the 2017 awards for the presenting prize.

They're also nominated for entertainment programme for Saturday Night Takeaway.

And there are nominations for Britain's Got Talent and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, which Ant & Dec host.

Earlier this week, Piers Morgan was snubbed by Ewan McGregor, who pulled out of an interview on Good Morning Britain at the last minute.

Ewan tweeted that his decision was due to Piers Morgan's recent comments on the Women's Marches that took place across the world at the weekend.

He referred to marchers as "rabid feminists" in an article for The Daily Mail.

