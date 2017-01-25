Jess Glynne and Fatboy Slim to headline Wildlife festival

Jess Glynne and Fatboy Slim are to headline Wildlife Festival at Brighton City Airport in June.

Other early names to be announced are Eric Prydz, Rag'N'Bone Man, George Ezra and Wiley.

The festival was set up by Disclosure and Rudimental in 2015.

"Jess Glynne opened our inaugural festival, so to have her back as one of our headliners is going to be really special," says event manager Steve Walton.

As one of the UK's newer festivals, Wildlife is changing things slightly for its third year.

Instead of taking place over Saturday and Sunday, it's moving to Friday and Saturday.

Organisers say that's down to "an overwhelming response from our post event research and feedback".

"With a late finish both nights, the festival moves into a new sphere that very few events offer, allowing us an increased the number of stages for a broader spectrum of music."

Fatboy Slim, who lives in Brighton, said: "I always try to do something big in Brighton and I'm delighted to be included in this year's Wildlife Festival after watching it grow literally on my doorstep.

"It's the only festival I can walk to and hear from my house!"

Disclosure, Rudimental, Bastille and Stormzy all played the 2016 festival.

Speaking to Newsbeat when the festival was set-up, Rudimental's Amir Amor said: "It's a labour of love for us. We're doing the festival for ourselves more than anything with all the acts that we want to play there."

