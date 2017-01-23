Kings of Leon and Little Mix to play Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull

Radio 1's Big Weekend will take place in Hull this year.

Kings of Leon, Little Mix and Stormzy will all perform on 27 and 28 May.

Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw announced the news.

"I'm super excited for Big Weekend as it kicks off festival season and always has a mega line-up of the best live music," he said.

"Looking forward to seeing you in Hull for Radio 1's Big Weekend at the end of the May," said Kings of Leon.

"Huge thanks to Radio 1 for leading the charge in helping us get our music to our fans, its going to be a great show, can't wait."

The festival is now in its 14th year, having previously visited places like Exeter, Norwich and Hackney.

It's Europe's largest free ticketed festival and will be heading to Hull to coincide with its UK City of Culture celebrations for 2017.

More than 50,000 people will be able to attend at Burton Constable Hall, with the majority of tickets being made available to people living in the Hull area.

"Listen to Radio 1, and search on your phone, to find out how you could join the young people of Hull enjoying the biggest pop stars, playing the best new music, from the UK and around the world," said Radio 1 controller, Ben Cooper.

The full line-up for Big Weekend 2017 will be revealed in the coming weeks, as will details of how to get tickets.

Alongside the festival, the BBC will again run the Radio 1 Academy.

Aimed at people aged between 16 and 19, the scheme offers a variety of gigs, masterclasses and workshops to help kickstart careers in the creative industries.

Last year Big Weekend visited Exeter, where highlights included The 1975, Coldplay and Ellie Goulding.

All Big Weekend performances will be streamed live on the Radio 1 website and be available for catch-up on the BBC Radio 1 iPlayer channel.

