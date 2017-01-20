Instagram user Average Rob edits himself into Barack Obama and Joe Biden photos

Barack Obama may not have his former vice-president Joe Biden around for much longer - but it looks like this guy will be following him for a while.

Instagram star Average Rob edits himself into photos of celebrities.

And his posts have taken a political turn in the run-up to Donald Trump's inauguration.

If anyone can teach you how to rock a tie... it's POTUS

Rob's clearly not as fit as Barack and Joe either

Barack Obama seems to have recovered from the run a lot better than Rob

He even has time for weightlifting

We're guessing Barack Obama will have a lot more time for fishing trips

But there's one thing Rob won't miss about being around the Obamas

The Belgian calls himself a "professional copy-paster", according to his Tumblr page.

Rob describes his journey through celebrity life as 'the mediocre adventures of an average dude'

He says on his website that he's "on a quest to make the world smile a little more".

He's certainly made the Queen smile a little.

