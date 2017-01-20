Instagram user Average Rob edits himself into Barack Obama and Joe Biden photos
Barack Obama may not have his former vice-president Joe Biden around for much longer - but it looks like this guy will be following him for a while.
Instagram star Average Rob edits himself into photos of celebrities.
And his posts have taken a political turn in the run-up to Donald Trump's inauguration.
If anyone can teach you how to rock a tie... it's POTUS
Rob's clearly not as fit as Barack and Joe either
Barack Obama seems to have recovered from the run a lot better than Rob
He even has time for weightlifting
We're guessing Barack Obama will have a lot more time for fishing trips
But there's one thing Rob won't miss about being around the Obamas
The Belgian calls himself a "professional copy-paster", according to his Tumblr page.
Rob describes his journey through celebrity life as 'the mediocre adventures of an average dude'
He says on his website that he's "on a quest to make the world smile a little more".
He's certainly made the Queen smile a little.
