Calum Scott thanks Robyn for 'completely changing' his life with Brit nomination

Calum Scott has thanked Robyn for "completely changing" his life after being nominated for his first Brit award.

The 28-year-old's cover of her 2010 track Dancing On My Own has been nominated for best British single.

"For my rendition of the song to go crazy just speaks volumes about the track," he explains to Newsbeat.

He says it feels "incredible" to be up against the likes of Little Mix, Zayn and Calvin Harris.

It's the first time a former Britain's Got Talent contestant has been nominated for a Brit.

Warning: third party content may contain adverts

Calum finished sixth in the ninth series of the show in 2015.

"The show finished in May 2015 but I carried on working hard [and] met my manager in September and we worked towards an EP," he explains.

"He got me song writing. Luckily I'm more of a songwriter than I thought."

Calum's hoping his debut album will be out in spring or summer and "it's 90% done" but he's going to keep writing it until he's told to stop.

His new single Rhythm Inside has been Radio 1's Track of the Day, and it's a completely different world to his former job of working in human resources.

He did that for eight years but now he gets to meet huge stars like Katy Perry.

He said Katy was "so nice" but the only lady he needs in his life is his mum, who he brought along to the Brit awards nomination party.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat