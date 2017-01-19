ITV moves Xtra Factor from ITV2 to an online-only programme

Xtra Factor will no longer be broadcast on ITV2, instead moving to an online-only programme.

The spin-off X Factor show has aired on ITV's sister channel since 2004.

In a statement, ITV said it made the decision "to focus efforts on digital platforms" and to move away "from a linear switchover show".

ITV says the decision is not related to its most recent presenters Radio 1's Matt Edmondson, Rylan Clark-Neal, and Roman Kemp.

Matt tweeted it was his "dream job" and he had an "absolute blast" working on it.

Rylan posted that it was an "honour" to host the show.

Previous presenters include Fearne Cotton, Holly Willoughby, Olly Murs, Caroline Flack and former 1Xtra presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford.

