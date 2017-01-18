'Does anyone know who this celeb is?' photo of Nick Cave goes viral

A 22-year-old comedian has gone viral with a photo of him and musician Nick Cave.

James Malcolm, who's from New Zealand, claims he didn't know it was Nick Cave and asked his followers on Twitter who the celebrity was.

In fact, he was so keen, he posted two pictures of the iconic Bad Seeds musician after seeing other people approach the rock icon.

He says he asked for a photograph with the star so he didn't miss out.

The picture has been shared on Twitter more than 2,900 times and yes, he now knows who the man is.

James is a stand up comedian and has been nominated for awards in New Zealand, so this may be his most successful joke yet.

His first photo of Nick Cave is taken in a waiting room, with Nick circled in the background of James's selfie.

"Does anyone know who this is? People keep asking him to sign their t shirt," he wrote.

In his second, he had approached the legendary musician for a photo together but still captioned the picture, apparently oblivious to his fame.

"Can someone please tell me who this celeb is? Everyone was asking him for pics and I didn't wanna feel left out," he said.

James is a rising talent on New Zealand's stand-up scene and was nominated in 2016 for the country's Billy T Award for comedy.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat