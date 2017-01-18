Meet Jack Sealy - the Chinese Super League's only English-born player

Diego Costa's proposed move to the Chinese Super League may now be off, but he's unlikely to be the last big name linked with a move to football's new moneymen.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Messi is here in the next two years," says Changchun Yatai defender Jack Sealy.

The 29-year-old is the league's only English-born player.

"I think everyone gets tapped up. They go for the best players and work their way down until someone takes the bait."

Ex-Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez, former Chelsea midfielder Oscar and Belgian international Alex Witsel are three of the latest to bite.

But Jack's CV doesn't quite read like those of the league's most recent recruits.

Spells at Bristol Manor Farm, Shortwood Town and Pucklechurch Sports all came before his move to the Far East.

"As far as my football career in England goes there was never really anything there," he tells Newsbeat.

"I played for my university team and just dabbled in the local football when I could."

He moved to Hong Kong and got citizenship there.

That meant Jack qualified as a Chinese national under Super League rules

"If I was a foreigner there's no way I'd get a gig.

"It's purely because I'm Chinese on paper that I'm getting a chance. That's the way I'm seeing it anyway."

New rules have limited the number of non-Chinese players a team can use each game to three next season.

It's those restrictions which reportedly stopped Tianjin Quanjian's bid for Chelsea's Diego Costa.

"I don't think the new rules will make too much difference here," says Jack.

"There might be a few more arguments amongst the foreigners as to who plays, but it might mean that I get more games!"

President Xi has made no secret of the fact he wants China to host and win a world cup in the next 15 years.

Yet the country are 81st in Fifa's world rankings and are currently bottom of their qualification group for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Throwing cash at some of European football's top talent is one way to improve the standard of the domestic game, but Jack's unsure it'll have long-term benefits for the national side.

As far as my football career in England goes there was never really anything there Jack Sealy

"At the moment they want a quick fix, but you still need to work on the grassroots side of it.

"The foreign players improve the standard of the games, but as soon as you take them out and it's just the locals playing against each other, the quality drops."

So with seemingly no one off limits to the Super League's 16 clubs, who does Jack want to be lining up against next season?

"As an Arsenal fan I'd like to come up against Alexis Sanchez.

"As a full back it would be daunting, very daunting. But it'd be a good story to tell."

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat