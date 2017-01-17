Hamilton musical tickets touted for more than £2,000

Tickets for Hamilton are being re-sold for more than £2,000, just hours after being released.

The musical, which tells the story of one of America's founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, is the most anticipated West End show for years.

Tickets went on presale yesterday for up to £200 face value, but are on resale site Viagogo for more than 10 times that.

It's despite the official retailer introducing a system to combat touts.

The hip-hop musical runs from November at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London.

Ticketmaster has said that tickets bought on resale sites will be rejected.

People will also have to swipe the credit card used to buy the tickets at the venue.

It's promised the "ticketless" system will help stop people bulk buying tickets to resell.

The show's producers introduced tough measures after 20,000 tickets for the New York run were bought in one go, and sold for over $2000 (£1,650) each.

The use of so-called "bot" technology - in which hundreds of tickets can be bought at a time - is proving problematic for musicians like Adele, too.

Hamilton has been a huge hit on Broadway.

In two years it has won a Grammy, 11 Tony awards and a Pulitzer Prize.

Hip-hop artists including Busta Rhymes, Usher, Nas, The Roots and Ashanti all feature on The Hamilton Mixtape, the official remix album of the soundtrack.

Michelle Obama has called the play "the best art I have ever seen in my life".

