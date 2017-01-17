Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch 'stuck' as Luna Lovegood

Evanna Lynch says she's "taking a break" from the global Harry Potter conventions.

The actress who played Luna Lovegood in the film series writes she's been "living off" the franchise for 10 years and needs to push herself more.

She says she's "stuck" in her 18-year-old self "artistically" and has "a lot more to say".

The 25-year-old regularly attends conventions, meeting fans, most recently in Paris last weekend.

Evanna says she'll attend the two conventions she's committed to this year but after that she'll start saying no.

"It's a blessing to have a safety net and while it's possible to maintain safety and chaos together I believe I need insecurity," she writes.

"I'm different now and need to honour that and challenge myself to create something else, something from the person I am today."

She says she has a "fear of discovering inabilities and inadequacies as an actor and human" but is "relentlessly optimistic about the future".

Conventions regularly happen for shows with huge fan bases like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Star Wars.

One of the most well-known events is Comic Con which takes place around the world inviting fans to meet actors, directors and film-makers.

Sean Biggerstaff, who played Oliver Wood in the wizarding world, attended the Paris convention with Evanna last weekend.

He said "after 15 years of saying no" he finally said yes.

