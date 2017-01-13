The Crystal Maze is coming back with Richard Ayoade as host

The Crystal Maze is coming back for a full series, with comedian Richard Ayoade taking up the role of Maze Master.

Channel 4 has commissioned 20 new episodes of the adventure gameshow, including some celebrity specials for Stand Up to Cancer.

The Crystal Maze returned for a one-off last year, in aid of the charity.

The 2016 show was hosted by Stephen Merchant and featured Sara Cox, Josh Widdicombe and Rio Ferdinand.

I couldn't be more pleased and excited that Richard has agreed to become the new Maze Master Tom Beck Head of Live and Events, Channel 4

Channel 4 said that commissioning a full series was a "no-brainer" after the success of the one-off special.

Producers are looking for teams of five contestants who want to take on the Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Future zones of the maze.

Details of how to apply will be announced soon.

Physical, mental, skill and mystery challenges will all return and participants will gather crystals to give them time in the Crystal Dome at the end.

The original Crystal Maze designer, James Dillon, will mastermind the new purpose-built maze in Bristol.

"The Stand Up To Cancer special was so brilliant and so successful that commissioning a series of The Crystal Maze was almost a no-brainer," said Tom Beck, Head of Live and Events at Channel 4.

"And I couldn't be more pleased and excited that Richard has agreed to become the new Maze Master - he's an inspired choice."

Richard Ayoade is best known for playing Maurice Moss in The IT Crowd.

He's also appeared in The Mighty Boosh, Garth Merenghi's Darkplace and Nathan Barley.

