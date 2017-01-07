Clubbers happy to be back at Fabric, as London nightclub reopens

After months of closure, Fabric has reopened its doors to clubbers, thrilled at the return of the iconic London venue.

One 27-year-old who was there for the first night said it was "brilliant" the club was back.

"Where else do we have to go? It is the best club in the world - an institution," said Ricky Payne from west London.

Tougher security measures are part of new licensing conditions.

The line-up, which had been kept a secret until the night, included Chase and Status, Dillinja, Metrik, Logan Sama, Sir Spyro and Chimpo.

Last year Jack Crossley and Ryan Browne, both 18, died in separate incidents after taking illegal substances in the venue.

The Farringdon-based club had its licence revoked in September, after Islington Council found it had a "culture of drug use".

Ricky said Fabric had "always been strict" about drugs but "people got them in" anyway.

Friday 6 January saw Fabric open its doors again, to queues of people coming for the sold-out night.

Bouncers could be seen checking ID and staff were said to be talking to people about how they could get help if they needed it.

Earlier this week, Fabric co-owner Cameron Leslie told Newsbeat: "I don't think there's any kind of pleasure or relief that we've reached this point.

"We're obviously delighted we're going to be re-opening but I don't think we're going to be looking over this particular chapter with any kind of fond memories."

Fabric has had to ban anyone below the age of 19 from coming to the venue between 8pm on a Friday and 8am on a Monday.

Bosses will also give a lifetime ban to anyone has, or tried to buy drugs in the club.

A sign outside asks people to "respect our zero policy to drugs".

It added: "Anyone found with illegal drugs will be banned from the venue and reported to the police."

Officers, who normally patrol nightlife in the area, were at Fabric to support bouncers.

Scotland Yard said no incidents had been reported and that there had been no arrests at the club on Friday.

