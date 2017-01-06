First man hired as face of beauty brand Maybelline

Manny Gutierrez has been hired as the first man to be the face of make-up brand Maybelline.

The beauty blogger stars in the brand's advert for their new mascara.

Traditionally Maybelline has used female supermodels including Gigi Hadid and Jourdan Dunn to advertise their products.

In an Instagram post announcing the news Manny said: "2017 you are off to an AMAZING START OMG! Honestly I couldn't be more honoured thrilled!"

Manny is a make-up blogger with three million followers on Instagram and two million subscribers on YouTube.

Maybelline is known for the slogan: "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's Maybelline".

That's something Manny is now challenging.

More and more beauty brands are starting to use male models in their campaigns too.

Last year American cosmetics brand Covergirl hired 17-year-old James Charles as their "cover-boy".

High-end make-up brand Anastasia Beverly Hills have used male models in their campaigns too.

