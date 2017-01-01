Mariah Carey stormed out of 2016 with a technical meltdown

Mariah Carey had a very public and very embarrassing end to 2016.

She had a massive technical meltdown during her performance at a New Year's Eve party.

And it wasn't exactly an intimate gig - it was the New Year's Eve party in Times Square in New York.

Thousands of people watched there, millions more saw it on American TV. And now, the rest of us are catching up online.

Mariah wore a nude, sequinned number and was surrounded by dancers wafting giant feathers around.

But as she started singing Auld Lang Syne, it became clear that things weren't going to plan.

By the time her hit Emotion started, she told the audience she couldn't hear and looked as if she was struggling with her earpiece.

And it's fair to say Mariah looked less than thrilled.

In fact, she seemed totally dejected.

She said: "We're missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is.

"We didn't have a sound check, but it's New Year's baby. That's ok."

It didn't look ok though. She half-heartedly mimed a few bars and then decided not to bother.

"I'm going to let the audience sing, OK?" she said.

Her male dancers carried on, as she diva-strutted across the stage.

At one stage she asked "I wanted a holiday too, can I not have one?"

As the song ended, she said "That was.... amazing."

So at least she's still got her sense of humour.

Finally, she told the audience: "It just don't get any better", and walked off stage.

And twitter loved it.

This tweet went in on a conspiracy theory.

