Love Island’s Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen get engaged

Love Island's Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen have announced they're engaged.

The couple, who're in New York to celebrate New Year, broke the news on Twitter and Instagram.

Olivia posted a picture of her new ring, saying she was "speechless". Alex summed things up by simply saying: "She said yes."

The two got together on the reality show earlier this summer and came second to winning couple Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey.

And for a less blurry view of Olivia's new rock, here's how Alex went public with the news on Instagram...

Caroline Flack, who presents the ITV2 show was quick to leap in to celebrate the news...

Alex caused controversy on Love Island after scenes showed him getting intimate with Zara Holland. She was then stripped of her Miss GB crown.

But that's now very much in the past. And it looks like there's going to be a serious party when the couple get back from America.

Olivia had been paired with Daniel Lukakis, Rykard Jenkins and Adam Maxted before getting together with Alex.

The couple already live together and for the moment, there's no news on when the wedding will be.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat