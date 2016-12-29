One Direction beat Adele and Ronaldo on celebrity pay across Europe says Forbes

Boy band One Direction have topped a list of the highest paid European celebrities in 2016, despite spending the year on a break.

Even though Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have all worked on solo projects, as a group they've topped the Forbes list bringing in £89.9m over 12 months.

They raked in the cash from the tail-end of their On The Road Again tour and endorsement deals with Pepsi and Colgate, Forbes said.

Cristiano Ronaldo came second on the list earning £72m.

Adele brought in £65.8m between June 2015 and June 2016.

Tennis proved to be a lucrative sport with Swiss star Roger Federer taking fourth place on the list with £55.6m and Serbian champion Novak Djokovic coming in eighth with £45.7m.

British musicians dominated though, with the Rolling Stones' relentless touring contributing to their £54.3m and DJ Calvin Harris raking in £51.5m.

Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney earned £46.1m while Irish rockers U2 made £45m.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay completed the top ten with his £44m.

Forbes calculated the ranking based on numbers from Nielsen, Pollstar, Box Office Mojo, Songkick and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders and some of the stars in question.

