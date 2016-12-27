Richard Hammond is criticised for gay ice cream joke on Amazon show, The Grand Tour

TV presenter Richard Hammond has been criticised after making a joke about eating ice cream being gay.

He was responding to a comment made by Jeremy Clarkson on The Grand Tour.

Talking to an audience, co-host Clarkson points at a photo of a Volvo's interior and says: "The only problem is that in one of those, you couldn't enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream."

Richard Hammond replied: "It's all right, I don't eat ice cream. It's something to do with being straight."

After the audience on the Amazon Prime show applauded, Jeremy Clarkson asks: "Why are you applauding him? What do you mean? You're saying all children are homosexual?"

Richard Hammond replies: "What? What? Ice cream is a bit - you know... There's nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream - it's that way, rather than that way."

But Twitter users aren't happy about the comments.

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander made a joke about it while others people went further.

There's no word yet from Richard Hammond or the producers of The Grand Tour.

The comments were made on the sixth episode of the Amazon Prime show, which was called Happy Finnish Christmas.

It was released on 23 December.

In the same episode Richard Hammond also takes a dig at the Top Gear scene filmed at the Cenotaph in central London earlier this year.

Driving a Mustang on a tour of the city, he says: "That is the Cenotaph, where we remember those who died fighting for us. Slow down a bit here, show some respect."

The BBC show, formerly fronted by The Grand Tour's Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May, was criticised after new host Matt LeBlanc and a professional driver performed "doughnuts" near the war memorial.

Former co-host Chris Evans apologised for the stunt, and said he and the crew were "mortified".

