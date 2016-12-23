Celebrity Big Brother named 2016's most controversial show

Celebrity Big Brother has been named the most controversial show of 2016 after getting the most official complaints.

The latest series caused 3,643 people to contact the media regulator, Ofcom.

Christopher Biggins's comments about bisexual people led to him being kicked off after a number of warnings.

The main Big Brother show is also on the list of programmes that caused offence over the last 12 months.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale were the soaps which triggered the most calls.

Mr Biggins said: "The worst type, though, is, I'm afraid to say, the bisexuals... what it is is people not wanting to admit they are gay."

He was also involved in a discussion with Jewish housemate - which was not broadcast - involving gas chambers.

Viewers also complained about a scene in which housemate Marnie Simpson took her top off in front Saira Khan and when eventual winner Stephen Bear licked Chloe Khan's breasts.

Ofcom said the show didn't break any broadcasting rules.

Coronation Street was second on the list with 1,141 complaints.

One of the most heavily-criticised episodes was broadcast in August.

It saw Eva Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley, visit Audrey's hair salon, where she spoke about her dyed hair: "I have more roots than Kunta Kinte.

"No idea who that is, by the way, just something my mum used to say."

The show was accused of racism and led Coronation Street to "apologise if this dialogue has caused offence".

Kunta Kinte was a character from the novel Roots: The Saga Of An American Family, which tells the story of a young man taken from Gambia and sold as a slave.

Another episode, which drew 67 complaints, featured two male characters, Todd and Billy, kissing.

Ofcom said it would not be investigating the scene.

While the celebrity version was by far the most controversial show of the year, 864 viewers got in touch with Ofcom about Big Brother.

It picked up complaints for a number of scenes that some thought were sexually explicit.

Emmerdale completes Ofcom's list of 2016's most controversial shows.

It drew 815 complaints throughout the year, with most coming through a plot around "dognapping" when characters Charity Dingle and Ross Barton planned to steal a dog.

Ofcom said the soap would not face investigation and it was unlikely to encourage copycats.

The soap apologised for another episode in which Nicola King, played by Nicola Wheeler, made a joke about the neurological condition hemiplegia.

