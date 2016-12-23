Lucy Hale 'will not apologise' over leaked images

Lucy Hale has responded after pictures were leaked from her phone, saying she "will not apologise for living my life".

In a post on Twitter the Pretty Little Liars star writes: "Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see."

It's after a porn site called published topless pictures of the star.

The site has seemingly since replaced them with fake, Photoshopped images.

The actress has reportedly recruited a legal team to sue the website.

Her statement also says: "I wasn't going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth... I'm gonna say something.

"I will not apologise for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine.

"It's truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed.

"Thank you for all the sweet, supportive messages I've been receiving.

"It was a much needed reminder that I'm surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much."

Lucy Hale is not the first female celebrity to be the victim of hacking.

In October Ryan Collins, the man behind a hug leak of nude photos of female celebrities in 2014 known as the "fappening", was given 18 months in prison.

He admitted to a two-year phishing scam to gain passwords of more than 100 people, including Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Avril Lavigne.

