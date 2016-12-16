Is your name hot according to Tinder?
Amelia and Jay, you should be lucky in love. Or at least, successful on Tinder.
The dating app has put together a list of the names that get the most right-swipes.
In the UK, the list is practically identical to the most popular baby names of the year. So we obviously like them for everyone.
It's broken it down by country too. So if you're in Sweden, Herman and Vilma are hot property.
Here are the UK breakdowns:
- Harry
- Jay
- Thomas
- Leo
- Jack
- William
- Muhammed
- Ethan
- Archie
- Liam
- Amelia
- Holly
- Grace
- Maisie
- Olivia
- Millie
- Ella
- Phoebe
- Jade
- Mollie
The best thing though, is the international breakdown.
- USA: Lucas and Hannah
- Argentina: Bautista and Valen
- Australia: Chris and Samantha
- Brazil: Felipe and Taina
- Chile: Benjamin and Antonia
- Colombia: Sebastian and Laura
- Germany: Patrick and Laura
- Spain: Alex and Rebeca
- France: Thomas and Alize
- India: Lalit and Aanchal
- Korea: Jihoon and Bora
- Mexico: Carlos and Ana
- Poland: Olaf and Pamela
- Russia: Makar and Sofia
- Sweden: Herman and Vilma
Makes you want to go travelling, doesn't it?
Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat