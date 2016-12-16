Is your name hot according to Tinder?

Amelia and Jay, you should be lucky in love. Or at least, successful on Tinder.

The dating app has put together a list of the names that get the most right-swipes.

In the UK, the list is practically identical to the most popular baby names of the year. So we obviously like them for everyone.

It's broken it down by country too. So if you're in Sweden, Herman and Vilma are hot property.

Here are the UK breakdowns:

Harry Jay Thomas Leo Jack William Muhammed Ethan Archie Liam

Amelia Holly Grace Maisie Olivia Millie Ella Phoebe Jade Mollie

The best thing though, is the international breakdown.

USA: Lucas and Hannah

Argentina: Bautista and Valen

Australia: Chris and Samantha

Brazil: Felipe and Taina

Chile: Benjamin and Antonia

Colombia: Sebastian and Laura

Germany: Patrick and Laura

Spain: Alex and Rebeca

France: Thomas and Alize

India: Lalit and Aanchal

Korea: Jihoon and Bora

Mexico: Carlos and Ana

Poland: Olaf and Pamela

Russia: Makar and Sofia

Sweden: Herman and Vilma

Makes you want to go travelling, doesn't it?

