Jersey
Top Stories
Live General election 2018: Senatorial hustings begin
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands
- From the section Jersey
Sport Le Cheminant 'happy' with fifth place
Jersey shooter Barry Le Cheminant is "pretty happy" with fifth in the men's individual full-bore rifle Queen's Prize at the Commonwealth Games.
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Sport
BBC Channel Islands Live: 9-13 April
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands for Monday 9 to Friday 13 April
- From the section Jersey
Sport Dorey unhappy after 1500m performance
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Sport
BBC Channel Islands Live: 2-6 April
- From the section Jersey
Sport Halksworth makes Commonwealth history
- 10 April 2018
- From the section Sport
Jersey killer dies in prison in England
- 3 April 2018
- From the section Jersey
BBC Channel Islands Live: 26-29 March
- From the section Jersey
BBC Channel Islands Live: 19-23 March
- From the section Jersey
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Jersey competitors reap Games benefits
Jersey's Commonwealth Games team boss hopes islanders appreciate the benefit the event has on island sports people.
- 11 April 2018
From other local news sites
-
AIDS charity closes
-
Violent offender monitoring programme’s results praised
-
Jersey candidates compete in first hustings this evening
-
C5 challenge students to tackle marine pollution
-
Officers appointed by Channel Islands Treasurers Association
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Pets gone wild
Can Archie the abusive parrot be tamed?
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter