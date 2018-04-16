Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin
'True cost' of TT races to be calculated
The government is to investigate the "true" economic worth of the Isle of Man's annual TT races.
Sport Atkinson carries flag at closing ceremony
The swimmer represented the Manx team in the Commonwealth Games finale on Australia's Gold Coast.
Historic Manx hotel sale falls through
The Castle Mona hotel on Douglas promenade, built in 1801, has lain empty since its closure in 2006.
Douglas prom makeover promises made
Sport Isle of Man javelin thrower bows out
Film released to address tourism slump
Sport IoM biker has 'ride of his life'
Suffragette's Manx mother could get statue
Sport Shooter wins Isle of Man's first medal
Sport Racing for IOM 'best experience of life'
