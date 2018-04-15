Guernsey
Top Stories
Live Family 'devastated' after teen dies of meningitis
In other news: RGLI memorial unveiling; church leaders criticise assisted dying plans, and more
- From the section Jersey
Stone marks 'courage' of WW1 troops
The Royal Guernsey Light Infantry's legacy is remembered at a memorial in St Peter Port.
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Guernsey
School replaces head boy and girl roles
A "student voice leadership team" is formed at the Guernsey school instead of a team of prefects.
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Guernsey
BBC Channel Islands Live: 9-13 April
- From the section Jersey
Sport McLaughlin targets medal in 2020
- 10 April 2018
- From the section Sport
Gift of £2.6m saves Victor Hugo's home
- 6 April 2018
- From the section Guernsey
BBC Channel Islands Live: 2-6 April
- From the section Jersey
Classic car found buried in back garden
- 4 April 2018
- From the section Guernsey
Two unexploded WW2 mines found in sea
- 1 April 2018
- From the section Guernsey
Midwife suspended over mother's death
- 29 March 2018
- From the section Guernsey
BBC Channel Islands Live: 26-29 March
- From the section Jersey
Sark's four teachers resign over report
- 27 March 2018
- From the section Guernsey
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Konta & Watson in GB Fed Cup team
Johanna Konta will lead Great Britain's Fed Cup team when they play Japan in the World Group II play-offs on 21-22 April.
- 11 April 2018
From other local news sites
-
After six cancellations, 2018’s first cruise ship calls
-
Family of meningitis victim say they are 'devastated'
-
DIGNITAS offers to support assisted dying in Guernsey
-
Insurance sector to go green
-
Officers appointed by Channel Islands Treasurers Association
-
Buckingham Palace illuminated by rainforest projection
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Pets gone wild
Can Archie the abusive parrot be tamed?
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter