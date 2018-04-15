Guernsey

Top Stories

Live Family 'devastated' after teen dies of meningitis

In other news: RGLI memorial unveiling; church leaders criticise assisted dying plans, and more

Stone marks 'courage' of WW1 troops

The Royal Guernsey Light Infantry's legacy is remembered at a memorial in St Peter Port.

  • 15 April 2018
  • From the section Guernsey

School replaces head boy and girl roles

A "student voice leadership team" is formed at the Guernsey school instead of a team of prefects.

  • 14 April 2018
  • From the section Guernsey

Sport

Latest stories

Konta & Watson in GB Fed Cup team

Johanna Konta will lead Great Britain's Fed Cup team when they play Japan in the World Group II play-offs on 21-22 April.

  • 11 April 2018