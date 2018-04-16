Australia
Sydney bushfire 'highly suspicious'
Arson is suspected as the cause of a large blaze that has threatened homes, authorities say.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Australia
Australia flesh-eating ulcer 'a mystery'
Doctors say they are perplexed by a "worsening epidemic" in the state of Victoria.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Australia
Did games show sport and politics can mix?
BBC sports editor Dan Roan looks at whether sport is changing the way it sees its role in wider society.
- 15 April 2018
- 15 April 2018
Sport
Woman missing after fall from cruise ship
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Australia
Anger at Australia 'Anglo-Saxon' job ad
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Australia
India athletes sent home for needle breach
- 13 April 2018
Sport
Things you might not know about the Commonwealth
- 16 April 2018
- From the section UK
How England's netballers made history
- 15 April 2018
Sport
'Punk turtle' put on endangered list
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
When athletes vanish from sporting events
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Could a robot pip people picking peppers?
- 11 April 2018
- From the section Technology
The strange story of Australia's wild camel
- 11 April 2018
