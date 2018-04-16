Australia

Top Stories

Sydney bushfire 'highly suspicious'

A firefighter battles a bushfire in Sydney's south

Arson is suspected as the cause of a large blaze that has threatened homes, authorities say.

Related content

Australia flesh-eating ulcer 'a mystery'

Doctors say they are perplexed by a "worsening epidemic" in the state of Victoria.

Sport Did games show sport and politics can mix?

BBC sports editor Dan Roan looks at whether sport is changing the way it sees its role in wider society.

Dan Roan BBC sports editor
  • 15 April 2018
  • From the section Sport
  • comments

Woman missing after fall from cruise ship

Anger at Australia 'Anglo-Saxon' job ad

Sport India athletes sent home for needle breach

  • 13 April 2018
  • From the section Sport

Features & Analysis

Things you might not know about the Commonwealth

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section UK

Sport How England's netballers made history

  • 15 April 2018
  • From the section Sport
  • comments
Video 1:38

'Punk turtle' put on endangered list

  • 12 April 2018
  • From the section Newsbeat

When athletes vanish from sporting events

  • 12 April 2018
  • From the section Newsbeat
Video 1:38

Could a robot pip people picking peppers?

The strange story of Australia's wild camel

  • 11 April 2018

BBC News in other languages

World Service radio

Share with BBC News