India
Top Stories
Child gang rape trial begins in India court
Eight Hindu men are accused of raping, torturing and murdering the eight-year-old Muslim girl.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section India
Secrets of a world record-breaking 'fairy cave'
- 15 April 2018
- From the section India
Why India woke up so late to a brutal rape
The responses tell us something about the collapse of "moral imagination" in India.
- 14 April 2018
- From the section India
Related content
Sport India duo sent home for needle breach
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Sport
India's bone collectors live in fear
- 13 April 2018
- From the section India
Jaguar to shed 1,000 contract staff
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Rape inquiry against India BJP lawmaker
- 12 April 2018
- From the section India
Thunderstorm destroys Taj Mahal minarets
- 12 April 2018
- From the section India
Watch
Video 1:24
Pottery artist with Down’s Syndrome moulding his dreams
- 8 April 2018
- From the section India
Features
The brutal crime that has Kashmir on edge
- 12 April 2018
- From the section India
Video 2:29
How men are abducted and married off in Bihar
- 11 April 2018
- From the section India
Who is the 'viral gunman' on the run?
- 7 April 2018
- From the section India
The Indian mutineer's skull found in a UK pub
- 5 April 2018
- From the section India
The unspoken UK Punjabi alcohol problem
- 4 April 2018
- From the section UK
Our experts
Why did India wake up so late to a child rape and murder?
The responses tell us something about the collapse of "moral imagination" in India.
14 April 2018
Watch
Video 1:24
Pottery artist with Down’s Syndrome moulding his dreams
- 8 April 2018
- From the section India
World Service radio
-
The Newsroom
Duration 24:00
Broadcast time 13:06 BST - 13:30 BST
-
Newshour
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 14:06 BST - 15:00 BST
-
-
BBC OS
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 17:06 BST - 18:00 BST
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Pets gone wild
Can Archie the abusive parrot be tamed?
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter