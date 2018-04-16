China
Weibo backtracks after 'gay ban' outrage
The Chinese social media giant reverses a ban on gay content after a wave of defiant protests.
- 16 April 2018
Man held after threatening air crew with pen
Police say the man who threatened Air China crew with a pen mid-flight has a history of mental illness.
- 16 April 2018
China's ZTE 'poses risk to UK security'
Cyber-defence watchdog tells the UK telecoms sector not to use the Chinese firm's equipment.
- 16 April 2018
Xi attends massive naval display
- 13 April 2018
China's Uber says it's time to go global
- 13 April 2018
Smart cameras catch man in 60,000 crowd
- 13 April 2018
The undying Asian gay icon in red high heels
- 9 April 2018
BBC Capital: China’s face-altering selfie craze
- 11 April 2018
'Shangri-La' caught between superpowers
- 9 April 2018
'Steel butterfly' who charmed US and China
- 7 April 2018
Why Xi's still the one Kim needs to see
- 28 March 2018
US winemakers feel crushed by China tariffs
- 29 March 2018
