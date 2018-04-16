China

Features

The undying Asian gay icon in red high heels

  • 9 April 2018
  • From the section China

BBC Capital: China’s face-altering selfie craze

  • 11 April 2018

'Shangri-La' caught between superpowers

  • 9 April 2018
  • From the section Asia

'Steel butterfly' who charmed US and China

  • 7 April 2018
  • From the section China

Why Xi's still the one Kim needs to see

  • 28 March 2018
  • From the section Asia

US winemakers feel crushed by China tariffs

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section Business

BBC News in other languages

World Service radio

Share with BBC News