Comedian Roseanne Barr has apologised for tweeting a "bad joke" comparing ex-Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is African American, to an ape.

She sparked online backlash after she called Mrs Jarrett the child of the Islamist group the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes film.

She later tweeted an apology after Twitter users criticised her and the ABC TV network, which airs her show.

Mrs Jarrett was born in Iran to American parents.

"I apologise to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," the star of ABC's Roseanne wrote, after several follow-up posts defending her racially-charged remarks.

"I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Hey @ABC, Roseanne Barr compared Valerie Jarrett to an ape. There is no apology she can make that justifies @ABC turning a blind eye to this bigotry by airing another second of her show.

Even in the Age of Trump, there are red lines that can never be crossed. This is one. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 29, 2018

Even in the Age of Trump, there are red lines that can never be crossed. This is one. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 29, 2018 Report

Her post came in response to another Twitter user, who accused Mrs Jarrett of helping to conceal spying during the Obama administration.

Mrs Jarrett will be contributing to a town hall discussion on MSNBC on Tuesday on the subject of "everyday racism".

Barr also wrote on Tuesday that she was "now leaving Twitter", but it was unclear if that meant she would deactivate her account.

ABC has yet to comment on her statements.

Consulting producer of the television show and fellow comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted later in the day that she "will not be returning" to the programme.

Earlier on Tuesday, Barr tweeted an apology to Chelsea Clinton - the daughter of former US President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton - after claiming she was married to a relative of billionaire investor George Soros.

"Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you! Please forgive me," she wrote to Chelsea Clinton.

Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros's nephews are lovely people. I'm just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day! https://t.co/mXokiTEwN7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 29, 2018

On Sunday, the 65-year-old comedian also criticised the Obama family for signing on with Netflix to produce TV programmes and movies.

"I don't think any President should go from WH to producing big media 4 public consumption."

"It's an unholy alliance. Leave show biz 2 professionals," she wrote, adding that "going from show biz 2 WH is OK".

She also implied that she was considering a presidential run someday in the future.

I don't think any President should go from WH to producing big media 4 public consumption. It's an unholy alliance. Leave show biz 2 professionals-altho i do think going from show biz 2 WH is Ok-I might do it one day, then retire from both. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 27, 2018

Roseanne's reboot of her popular comedy series has sparked controversy as well as strong ratings, after it was revealed that she portrays a supporter of US President Donald Trump.

President Trump, who she also supports off-camera as well - called her to congratulate her on the success of the revival of her television programme.