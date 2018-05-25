Mississauga explosion: Suspects 'detonate IED' in restaurant
- 25 May 2018
An improvised explosive device has exploded at a restaurant in Mississauga near Toronto, police say, with at least 15 reported injured.
Peel Regional Police say two suspects entered the Bombay Bhel restaurant and detonated the device.
"Several injured" have been taken to local hospital, while three in "critical condition" have been taken to a trauma centre in Toronto.
The suspects fled the scene immediately after the explosion.
Police are seeking the public's help identifying the individuals.
2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018
