Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Demonstrators protest against the expansion of Texas-based Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project

Canada will purchase Kinder Morgan's TransCanada pipeline and related infrastructure in a C$4.5bn ($3.4bn; £2.6bn) federal investment.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government would acquire the troubled pipeline expansion project on Tuesday.

The Trans Mountain extension would connect Alberta to British Columbia and triple Kinder Morgan's capacity.

The project faces fierce opposition from the government of British Columbia (BC) and environmentalists.

Numerous indigenous groups also oppose the project, though a number of First Nations have signed on to the expansion project.

Opponents of the Kinder Morgan project are concerned over the environmental impact of extracting more fossil fuels from Alberta's oil sands and the possibility of an oil tanker spill in Canada's Pacific waters.

Many expressed outrage at the government's decision to buy the pipeline. Social activist and author Naomi Klein called the government's plans a "desperate scam".

I wonder if it's a Liberal Party strategy to start spinning the outrageous decision to buy a failing pipeline that threatens BC waterways while most people in BC are still sleeping. Luckily Canadians across the country oppose this desperate scam. #stopkm — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) May 29, 2018

I hope @JustinTrudeau knows that this decision is going to haunt him everywhere he travels in the world. Movements fighting for real climate action and Indigenous rights are everywhere. His days of getting out of Canada to bask in the adoring selfies are over. #StopKM https://t.co/ZrsM3lghir — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) May 29, 2018

Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May, who is an MP in BC, tweeted that Kinder Morgan was "laughing all the way to the bank" and accused the government of subsidising fossil fuels.

On Monday, she pleaded guilty to criminal contempt in relation to her March arrest during a pipeline protest. A judge ordered her to pay a C$1500 fine.

Opposition to the government's proposal comes also from fiscal conservatives, who question the logic behind what they describe as a government bailout.

"This move sets a terrible precedent and signals to other prospective investors that large projects such as pipelines cannot be built by private industry in Canada," said Aaron Wudrick, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

"Worst of all, the cost and risk of a $7bn project that was going to be willingly financed entirely by a private company will now be unnecessarily transferred onto the backs of Canadian taxpayers."

The federal government has been in talks with the Texas-based energy infrastructure company for weeks over the future of its controversial Trans Mountain expansion.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the TransCanada expansion will move forward

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has maintained that Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is in the national economic interest. The expansion project received federal approval in 2016.

But the pipeline faces legal and regulatory challenges from BC that has delayed construction of the project.

Mr Morneau said the deal with Kinder Morgan is likely to be closed by August 2018.

"This is an investment in Canada's future," he said.

The federal finance minister said the government does not plan to be the long-term owner of the pipeline and expects the project to be transferred to private sector investors "at an appropriate time".

Kinder Morgan, the company behind the pipeline, suspended non-essential spending on the project in April. The company said it would decide on the pipeline project's fate on 31 May.

The company's announcement ramped up the fight over the contentious project, which has pit the federal government and the landlocked province of Alberta against BC.

The two western provinces have been sparring over the pipeline, a situation that Mr Morneau said cannot be allowed to "fester".

Last month, about 200 protesters opposing the expansion were arrested for breaking a court injunction barring them from entering within five metres (16ft) of two Kinder Morgan terminals in Burnaby, BC.