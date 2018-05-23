Author Philip Roth dies aged 85

Image copyright AFP Image caption Philip Roth wrote more than 30 novels

One of the great American authors, Philip Roth, has died aged 85.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist's works included American Pastoral, Portnoy's Complaint and Goodbye Columbus.

His work covered Jewish family life, sex and American ideals.

The New York Times confirmed Mr Roth's death through a close friend.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

