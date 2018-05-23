US & Canada

Author Philip Roth dies aged 85

  • 23 May 2018
Philip Roth Image copyright AFP
Image caption Philip Roth wrote more than 30 novels

One of the great American authors, Philip Roth, has died aged 85.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist's works included American Pastoral, Portnoy's Complaint and Goodbye Columbus.

His work covered Jewish family life, sex and American ideals.

The New York Times confirmed Mr Roth's death through a close friend.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.

Related Topics