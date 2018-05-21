Image caption Mr Kuchibhotla and his wife came to the US in pursuit of a better life

A man who shot dead a tech worker from India has pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges.

Adam Purinton, 52, killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounded Alok Madasani at a bar in the Kansas city of Olathe in February last year.

Purinton called the men "terrorists" and yelled "Get out of my country!", before proceeding with the shooting.

He has already been jailed for 50 years without parole on state murder charges.

The attack drew worldwide condemnation and shocked the Indian-US community.

Federal prosecutors said Purinton targeted the two Indian nationals "because of their actual and perceived race, colour, religion and national origin".

The prosecution and defence teams jointly requested a sentence of life imprisonment without parole on hate crimes charges for Purinton.

He said he fired on the two men, who worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin, because he thought they were Iranian.

Witnesses said he inquired if their status in the US was legal before shouting "Get out of my country".

Purinton then went home, picked up one of his guns and returned to the bar, opening fire on the men.

A third man, 24-year-old Ian Grillot was wounded having tried to intervene.

"Hate crimes are acts of evil. While we cannot ameliorate the irreparable harm to the victims and their families, we hope that securing this guilty plea brings them some measure of closure," Acting Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio said in a statement.