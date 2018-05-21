Image copyright CBS Image caption The suspect's car fully entered the restaurant, hitting his family's table

A US man intentionally crashed his car into a restaurant where his family was eating, killing two and injuring three family members, police say.

Roger Self, 62, had taken his family to lunch on Sunday after a church service in Bessemer City, North Carolina.

Moments after leaving the table Mr Self rammed his car into the building, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law as they began a family meal.

Friends say Mr Self - who is charged with murder - suffers from depression.

Image copyright CBS Image caption Roger Self is accused of first degree murder

District Attorney Locke Bell, who says that he has known Mr Self for more than 30 years, announced the suspect will face two counts of first-degree murder.

The Gaston Gazette described the suspect as a "prominent" local businessman.

Mr Self - a former police officer and private investigator - is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Police have not yet indicated any motive for the attack.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the Surf and Turf Lodge after Mr Self's white Jeep rammed its log cabin facade.

Waiter Brandon Wilson told the Gazette: "It was so unreal. I saw chairs and tables and cups just flying everywhere. It just sounded like a tornado."

Mr Self's daughter Katelyn Self, 26, a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, died at the scene.

Daughter-in-law Amanda Self who was a nurse at a regional hospital, was also fatally injured and died in hospital.

Amanda Self's husband, Gaston County Police Officer Josh Self, and the couple's 13-year-old girl were seriously injured.

Family friends have told local media they and Mr Self's wife Diane are all expected to recover from their injuries.

Austin Rammell, the pastor at Venture Church, told local media the suspect - a family friend for 16 years - was suffering from mental illness.

"He's been taking precautions," he said, adding that the two had talked for hours on Saturday.

"He had all the guns removed from his house, so he was making steps that were rational steps.

"This is totally opposite of who he is. He and his entire family were at church this morning. They took up an entire row."