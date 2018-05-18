Image copyright CBS News Image caption A man identified as the suspect was wheeled into an ambulance after the incident

Florida police have shot and injured a gunman rambling about US President Donald Trump in the lobby of his golf resort near Miami, officials say.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi, was taken to hospital after exchanging fire with police at the Trump National Doral Golf Club.

The police say they responded at 01:30 local time (05:30 GMT) after receiving calls about a man firing shots.

"Thankfully, there were no shooting victims," Miami-Dade police tweeted.

The police say that one officer "suffered a broken wrist".

Mr Oddi's motive was not immediately clear.

Local media report that Mr Oddi was "yelling and spewing" information about President Trump and draped a US flag over the lobby's counter.

Mr Oddi was not a guest at the resort, but lived in a nearby apartment complex, according to the Miami Herald newspaper.

Eric Trump, the president's son and a top official at the Trump Organization that runs the resort, praised police actions.

President Trump has so far made no public comments on the issue.