Police shoot gunman at Trump-owned resort in Florida
Florida police have shot and injured a gunman rambling about US President Donald Trump in the lobby of his golf resort near Miami, officials say.
The man, identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi, was taken to hospital after exchanging fire with police at the Trump National Doral Golf Club.
The police say they responded at 01:30 local time (05:30 GMT) after receiving calls about a man firing shots.
"Thankfully, there were no shooting victims," Miami-Dade police tweeted.
The police say that one officer "suffered a broken wrist".
Mr Oddi's motive was not immediately clear.
Local media report that Mr Oddi was "yelling and spewing" information about President Trump and draped a US flag over the lobby's counter.
Mr Oddi was not a guest at the resort, but lived in a nearby apartment complex, according to the Miami Herald newspaper.
Eric Trump, the president's son and a top official at the Trump Organization that runs the resort, praised police actions.
President Trump has so far made no public comments on the issue.