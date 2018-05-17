Image copyright Facebook Image caption Local media report that the man seen in the video is a New York-based lawyer

A video of a man threatening to report Spanish-speaking restaurant workers to US immigration authorities in New York has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows a customer berating staff for speaking Spanish at the premises in Manhattan.

"Your staff are speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English," he tells one employee.

He then threatens to call the US deportation force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"My guess is they're not documented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country," he says.

Other patrons at the restaurant can be seen laughing at the man during the incident on Tuesday, which was captured in footage posted on Facebook and contains some strong language.

Social media users have strongly criticised the man in the video, who local media report is a New York-based lawyer.

New York City receives thousands of tourists every day and not all of them speak English. I am bilingual and if a customer needs assistance in Spanish, I will gladly speak to him in that language. If other customers get offended, IDGAF, they can throw tantrums all they want. — Alvaro Favela (@alvaro_favela) May 17, 2018

ICE later criticised the recorded threat to report workers to the agency.

"ICE's Tip Line is solely for the purposes of making legitimate reports of suspected criminal activity," Rachael Yong Yow, the spokeswoman for the New York field office of ICE told the New York Times.

Image caption There are now 56.5 million Hispanic Americans in the US, according to the Pew Research Centre

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter that the city's diversity was its strength, adding that it was home to people who share more than 200 languages.

New York City's diversity is our strength. It's what makes this city great. The 8.6 million people who call this city home speak more than 200 languages – they're all New Yorkers and they're all welcome here. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 16, 2018

There are currently 56.5 million Hispanic Americans in the US, according to the Pew Research Centre.

Trump's immigration crackdown

The US contains a highly diverse population, the product of numerous and sustained waves of immigration.

Ethnic and racial diversity - the "melting pot" - is celebrated as a core element of the American ideology.

Hispanics from the southern Americas are among those seeking the promise of prosperity and freedom which remains one of the defining hallmarks of "the American dream".

However during his campaign for presidency, Donald Trump pledged to construct a border wall with Mexico and described Mexican-Americans as "drug dealers, criminals and rapists".

In January, Mr Trump sparked outrage when he reportedly used crude language to describe foreign countries in an Oval Office meeting.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump said that immigrant gangs are "animals, not people".

Media caption Trump: Immigrant gangs 'animals, not people'

The president added that the US has the "dumbest immigration laws in the world".