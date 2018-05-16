Image copyright CBS

Investigators believe an explosion at a medical office in southern California that killed one woman may have been intentional, US media reports say.

The blast at the two-storey building in Aliso Viejo, south of Los Angeles, also injured two people.

A US official told local media that the authorities were investigating it as an intentional act and a package may have caused the blast.

But police have not confirmed this and they say no device was found.

"We have not found any type of specific device inside of the building right now that could tell us or lead us to what exactly the device was, if it was a device," Commander Dave Sawyer of the Orange County Sheriff's Department said at a press conference.

He said buildings in the area had been damaged by the blast.

The ground shook and it felt "almost like an earthquake, but a big earthquake", a witnesses said..

Dong Shin told CNN that he had seen "fire, smoke, insulation popping out of the walls, a lot of scared people running around, a lot of commotion".

Mary McWilliams said that after the explosion she saw two women emerging from the building with obvious injuries.

"I saw two women come out full of blood, hair singed, glass stuck to their hair, glass stuck to their bodies. Their skin was burned and peeled back," she told CBS.

The sheriff's department has stressed that the investigation remains at an early stage.

The dead and injured have not been named.

