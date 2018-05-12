Image copyright Channel 4/Universal Television Image caption Brooklyn Nine-Nine was launched in 2013 and has gained a large following

US network NBC has picked up Brooklyn Nine-Nine, just one day after Fox announced it was cancelling the cult comedy.

The decision to end the series had sparked outrage among fans and celebrities alike.

The 13-episode sixth season will air next year.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows a team of detectives in the New York City Police Department and has been praised for its inclusivity and diversity.

Following Fox's decision to axe the series, fans quickly launched a social media campaign calling for it to be renewed, with the hashtag #Brooklyn99 used over 650,000 times on Twitter.

Celebrities including the Backstreet Boys and director Guillermo del Toro weighed in with messages of support.

Skip Twitter post by @RealGDT Brooklyn Nine-Nine has given us fully human characters, beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, majestic... In whichever form, B99 must return. It will. And I will be there to watch. And, it is my hope that I hope that, this time, a lot more people do too. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 11, 2018 Report

The series' actors and writers credited fans for NBC's decision to save the series.

Skip Twitter post by @djgoor Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but....

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!



Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018 Report

Actress Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago, shared celebratory gifs from the show, while Stephanie Beatriz, who appears as Rosa Diaz, thanked viewers.

Skip Twitter post by @melissafumero #Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018 Report

In a statement, NBC Entertainment's Chairman Robert Greenblatt said: "Ever since we sold this show to Fox I've regretted letting it get away, and it's high time it came back to its rightful home."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine had been one of the longest-running comedies on Fox, with a 100% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 95% audience score.

The fifth season is currently being shown on E4 in the UK. The season finale will air on 20 May in the US.