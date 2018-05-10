Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown

A favourite Queer Eye couple have remarried in secret.

Tom Jackson and Abby Parr's romance was featured on the first episode of Netflix's rebooted version of the show.

The 58-year-old's heartwarming episode, "you can't fix ugly," ended in a tearful conclusion as he was re-united with Abby after his makeover transformation.

The pair, who had remained friends for 12 years, eloped and were married in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on 27 March.

Tom announced their engagement on Twitter a few weeks before.

The "Fab Five"- Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown- did not attend the small wedding, but Tom previously told Us Weekly that he had kept up many of his makeover routines.

"I have my beard trimmed every two weeks and I use the beard conditioner and Jonathan told me two squirts of oil to keep my beard soft. I love the Fab 5!"

The 52-year-old bride told the US weekly: "I was excited and happy! I was marrying the love of my life. Tom looked happy and excited as I walked down the aisle - I was looking at him looking at me and he was smiling as I walked down the aisle!"

The new show takes place in the southern US and features five gay men who makeover ordinary, typically straight, men. And not just physically- they also offer advice about how they might change their attitude or general demeanour.

'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy' originally ran from 2003 to 2007 with a different cast and was remade by Netflix with a new cast debuting in 2018.