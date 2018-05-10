Image copyright Reuters

US Vice-President Mike Pence has urged special counsel Robert Mueller to "wrap up" his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

He said the White House has "fully co-operated" with the probe, which is looking at whether US President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia.

Mr Trump and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied the allegations.

His remarks came as he and Mr Trump greeted three Americans returning from North Korea after being held there.

"In the interests of the country, I think it's time to wrap it up," he told NBC News early on Thursday morning at Joint Base Andrews.

The vice-president added the administration had provided more than a million documents to Mr Mueller's investigation team.

"And I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion."

Mr Pence dismissed reports about Michael Cohen, Mr Trump's personal lawyer, receiving millions of dollars in payments from companies as a "private matter" and "something I don't have any knowledge about".