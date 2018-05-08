Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump has been highly critical of the 2015 agreement throughout his campaign and presidency

US President Donald Trump says he will withdraw the US from an Obama-era nuclear agreement with Iran.

Calling it "decaying and rotten", he said the deal was "an embarrassment" to him "as a citizen".

He said he would reimpose economic sanctions that were waived when the deal was signed in 2015.

The move goes against advice from his European allies and some military advisers.

But Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he "fully supports" the "bold" withdrawal.