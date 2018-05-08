These are external links and will open in a new window
The Met Gala, the benefit event for the Metropolitan Museum or Art's Costume Institute, is considered the highlight of New York's social calendar, attracting fashion designers and stars from around the world to the black-tie affair.
This year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, showcases how Catholicism has influenced fashion throughout history.
Celebrities hit the red carpet on Monday night, sporting papal-inspired gowns, chainmail costumes reminiscent of the Crusades and in singer Katy Perry's case - oversized angel wings.
"Fashion and religion have long been intertwined, mutually inspiring and informing one another," curator Andrew Bolton said in a statement on The Met's website.
"Although this relationship has been complex and sometimes contested, it has produced some of the most inventive and innovative creations in the history of fashion."