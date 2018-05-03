Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski have been expelled from the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The prestigious organisation - which runs the Oscars - made the announcement on Thursday.

TV star Cosby was convicted of sexual assault last month. Director Polanski admitted statutory rape of a 13-year-old in 1977.

Producer Harvey Weinstein was kicked out last year, following numerous allegations of sexual assault.

The academy said its board members made the latest decision after a vote on Tuesday.

In a statement it said the board "has voted to expel actor Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski from its membership in accordance with the organization's Standards of Conduct".

"The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy's values of respect for human dignity," it added.

Only four people are known to have been expelled in its history.

The first was actor Carmine Caridi, who his membership revoked in 2004 after he allegedly sent confidential film preview videos to a friend which ended up online.