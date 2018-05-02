Image copyright Reuters Image caption There are now 40 prisoners held at the controversial Guantanamo Bay camp

A Saudi man held at the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay who pleaded guilty to war crimes has been transferred back to Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed al-Darbi, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to the 2002 bomb attack on an oil tanker in the waters off Yemen, has been released from detention.

The transfer was announced by the Pentagon in a statement on Wednesday.

It is the first time under US President Donald Trump that a detainee has left the military prison.

Darbi's transfer was cleared after he met the terms of an agreement following his prior admission to guilt, the Pentagon statement said.

Under the plea deal, Darbi agreed to not sue the US over his capture and the conditions of his confinement.

The US "co-ordinated with the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure the transfer took place in accordance with established standards for security and humane treatment," the Pentagon added.

Darbi was sentenced by US military judges to 13 years detention at the controversial Guantanamo Bay camp last year after he was found guilty of terrorism.

After waiving his right to appeal, he will now serve the remainder of his sentence in Saudi Arabia.

Darbi, who was taken to the US prison in Cuba in August 2002, pleaded guilty to five charges related to the 2002 bombing of the MV Limburg, which killed one crewmember and injured 12. The tanker was French-owned and chartered to a Malaysian oil company.

Prosecutors said Darbi had helped plan the bombing and bought the boats involved in the attack.

There are currently some 40 detainees at Guantanamo Bay. However Mr Trump has vowed to send more detainees to the prison, which is located on a US naval base on Cuba.